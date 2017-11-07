GNAT Turns Your Home Into A SmartHome!

Posted on by David Allen

There are a few options around to make your home smart, but there are not many like the GNAT. This simple solution offers either the GNAT Box or the GNAT Plug, combined with the app to give you complete control of your appliances or devices no matter where you are. It is relatively lost cost and requires a bit of installing, so you need to be a bit handy. Anyway, if you are looking for something that is not run of the mill then the GNAT system is it.

The initial idea was to save electricity for travel money by manually switching our geyser on and off only when needed. This soon became tiresome as we had to take turns to wake up early once a week to switch on the geyser before lectures. Our first approach to solve this problem was an Arduino, power supply, and relay switch programmed to automatically switch it on and off at certain times.

If you are still interested in this and there is no reason why not, then check out the Kickstarter page for more details. They are looking to launch this by the middle of next year, but you can pre-order the GNAT box from £15 and the GNAT Plug from £20 now! Is it time to make your home a smart home, is so then this is your chance.

