How Serious Is Shopping Cart Abandonment?

Posted on by David Allen

Many of us have been there, shopping online finding some good deals and then to the basket! Everything was good until then and suddenly we pause, we think and in some cases, we close the page. For the consumer, this means nothing but a waste of time and a few missed bargains, but for the business owner, this is a big deal. Thanks to the people over at Fullstop they have a graphic that could answer some of those questions that the business owner is so eager to find out.

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.