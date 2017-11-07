Taro Your Robot Cameraman!

Posted on by David Allen

There is no getting away from images and video these days, but perfection is something that takes time and care. The trouble is in a busy world getting a retake just because you were too slow or out of focus is not normally an option, unless you get yourself some help. With camera equipment being a bit pricey, there are few options available. But before you give up, check out the Taro! This is something that is well worth a look as it combines infrared technology with AI to produce a robotic cameraman.

Auto-tracking is super-useful when filming outdoor sports like skateboarding, parkour, skiing, basketball, or tennis. However, tracking a fast-moving target against a dynamically-shifting background makes it practically impossible for tracking technologies to work properly. Until now, that is. Taro is proud to introduce a breakthrough product that automatically rotates and tracks your target, making it possible to free up your hands and put yourself squarely in the frame to accurately capture all the action – effortlessly!

The Taro should be available early next year with a retail price starting at $179, but if you like what you see and want to grab yourself a bargain, head on over the Taro page on Kickstarter where you will find more information and detail on how you can get one from just $99, this will transform your existing stabilizer into an auto-tracking robot assistant.

