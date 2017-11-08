An Aspie Life Game Explains Autism!

You have probably heard of Autism, you may even know someone who has it, but unless you live in the Autism world understanding it can be very hard. However, all that is about to change thanks to a game by Enderlost Studios that puts the player in the shoes of somebody with Autism, what better way could there be than this? You can get the game from the developer’s page on Game Jolt, its nothing fancy, but it gets the message across and that is the point here.

Autism cannot be seen, it cannot be heard, and it cannot be experienced by people unless you have it. You cannot describe autism because it is so complex, and how do you explain your life if you don’t know what ‘real’ life is like? So how can the public’s opinion on autism change? By allowing people to experience what it is like to be an Aspie (Asperger’s) through a game. “An Aspie Life” brings to life the hard and commonly misunderstood world of autism. By having players play out the life of an autistic person, their actions in the game will have to adapt to how an autistic person sees the world in an ordinary everyday life.

