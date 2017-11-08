Briteside Parody Will Make You Smile!

If cannabis use was legal in this country this is the kind of advert that you might be seeing on TV. This is a parody from Briteside of those adverts that actually are seen on TV in some parts of the US. It makes you wonder if the fine line between health and ill health is being blurred somewhat here.

Briteside cannabis delivery brings your favorite strains and products to your doorstep when you need them. Shop Now for individual orders or sign up for Discovery, a recurring delivery service that introduces you to new menu items.

