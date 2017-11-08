Briteside Parody Will Make You Smile!

Posted on by David Allen

If cannabis use was legal in this country this is the kind of advert that you might be seeing on TV. This is a parody from Briteside of those adverts that actually are seen on TV in some parts of the US. It makes you wonder if the fine line between health and ill health is being blurred somewhat here.

Briteside cannabis delivery brings your favorite strains and products to your doorstep when you need them. Shop Now for individual orders or sign up for Discovery, a recurring delivery service that introduces you to new menu items.

#Briteside #Drugs #Health #Advert #Marketing #Delivery #Video #Parody #Healthy #IllHealth

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.