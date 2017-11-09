Ecube Hydroponic Farms In Containers!

There are plenty of ways to upcycle an old shipping container such as shops, homes or bars, but what about something that could really change things for people! The Ecube project is something that could make a difference to a lot of people because it aims to provide a totally sustainable vertical hydroponic farm. Because they are using shipping containers, they can be moved easily by ship, train or by road and they can be configured to suit the needs of the end user.

A couple of years ago the idea of creating a sustainable project arose, finally we decided on agriculture, but if we did not want to pollute and take advantage of the space, we discovered that it would take a large investment that would take decades to cancel. After months of maturing the idea, we opted for “boostrapping”, brick by brick, that is why we chose maritime containers, so we could have a place to grow indoors with little initial investment and with the possibility of expanding as we grow.

This all sounds good, but projects need cash to get off the ground and that is exactly what they are trying to do at Ecube. Check out their page on Kickstarter for more details and information on how you can get involved at the ground level. There are various levels of pledge starting from 1 Euro and rising up to 2,500 Euros, dial it back a bit and there is the 80 Euro pledge that will get you a portable solar charger, not bad for doing something worthwhile!

