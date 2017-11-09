Handi SOS Will Send Alert Messages!

Most of us carry a smartphone at all times, but if you happened to get into trouble finding your phone, making a call and hoping that there is someone there to answer is not always the best way of alerting your loved ones. If you had a Handi SOS device all you would need to do is press it and the app will do the rest, no phone calls and no messing, press it and the alert goes out. This is ideal for almost anyone, children, adults and older people, we cannot be safe 100% of the time, but with the Handi SOS device, you know that an alert has been sent out and help is on its way.

Handi SOS is a Bluetooth enabled clip on device which is synced to the Android or iOS Handi App on your smartphone. The Handi App allows you to select contacts you want to be notified if you’re ever in trouble. You can wear the Handi SOS in any way you wish. Discreetly clip to the inside of your handbag, pocket or jacket, on garments or even on a wristband.

The Handi SOS device should be going on sale by the middle of next year, but you do not have to wait that long in order put your name down for one. Go to the Handi SOS page on Kickstarter where you can pledge just £39 to the project and bag yourself one of the first devices off the production line. There are other options available too, such as five Handi SOS devices for just £180.

