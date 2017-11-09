The Igloo Has Landed In The USA!

Posted on by David Allen

Igloo Vision is taking its cutting-edge shared VR technology to the US commercial VR market. The UK is already a few years ahead of the US in this sector and by launching in New York and Los Angeles Igloo Vision are looking to show their igloos that offer 360-degree projection environments allowing groups of people to experience VR at once. According to the founder and MD of Igloo Vision, Colin Yellowley, he said:

While the headset market is perfect for consumers and individuals, the commercial VR market needs something different and is changing rapidly from being an awkward and isolated experience to one where a business’ potential customers, partners or employees can sit relaxed or stand together and view and interact with it.

