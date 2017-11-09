Blast Off For NASA’s Space Launch System!

Posted on by David Allen

Animation depicting NASA’s Space Launch System, the world’s most powerful rocket for a new era of human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit. With its unprecedented capabilities, SLS will launch astronauts in the agency’s Orion spacecraft on missions to explore multiple, deep-space destinations, including Mars. Traveling to deep space requires a large vehicle that can carry huge payloads, and future evolutions of SLS with the exploration upper stage and advanced boosters will increase the rocket’s lift capability and flexibility for multiple types of mission needs.

For more information on the SLS go to the NASA website and strap yourself in!

#NASA #SLS #SpaceLaunchSystem #NASASpaceLaunchSystem #OrionSpacecraft #Mars #Astronauts #SpaceExploration

