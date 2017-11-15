Attraction! A UFO Is Shot Down Over Moscow!

Attraction is the latest movie by Fedor Bondarchuk, the director of the Russian box-office smash Stalingrad. It’s a bold, epic sci-fi story following the devastating crash-landing of a mysterious flying object in Moscow, after it is shot down by the Russian Air Force. The drama unfolds in the ruins of a working-class suburb overwhelmed by the disaster, as the military struggles to control fear, anger, and the eventual clash between Earth and visitors from another galaxy.
The Attraction movie stars, Irina Starshenbaum, Aleksander Petrov, Rinal Mukhametov, Oleg Menshikov, Sergey Garmash, and Ludmila Maksakova.
