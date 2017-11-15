Attraction! A UFO Is Shot Down Over Moscow!

Attraction is the latest movie by Fedor Bondarchuk, the director of the Russian box-office smash Stalingrad. It’s a bold, epic sci-fi story following the devastating crash-landing of a mysterious flying object in Moscow, after it is shot down by the Russian Air Force. The drama unfolds in the ruins of a working-class suburb overwhelmed by the disaster, as the military struggles to control fear, anger, and the eventual clash between Earth and visitors from another galaxy.