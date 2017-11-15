BlackFriday Starts Today At #Amazon

You might think that you have a bit of time in hand before Black Friday arrives, but you could be wrong as Amazon has started the offers early! They have started slowly with big offers on the Echo!

The Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) in black the RRP is £49.99 and the deal price is £34.99 with Free Delivery in the UK!

The all new Amazon Echo (2nd generation) in charcoal fabric the RRP is £89.99 and the deal price is £69.99 with Free Delivery in the UK.

