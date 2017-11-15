eHypnotizer! Go And Hypnotise Yourself!

How does eHypnotizer work? eHypnotizer has sensors in the mask and in the armband that can detect movement. The face mask detects movements in your eyes, while the arm-band detects the movements of your arm.

They are hoping to get the eHypnotizer on sale early next year with a retail price of around £127. But if you head on over to the eHypnotizer page on Kickstarter then you can grab one by pledging just £107 and it’s not even Black Friday yet!

#eHypnotizer #eHypnotizerDevice #Hypnotise #Hypnotic #eHypnotizerMask #eHypnotizerArmband #eHypnotizerKickstarter