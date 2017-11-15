It is 878 AD, and the Viking Invasion of Britain is over. The Norse warlords are firmly established, but the ambitious kings of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have aspirations of their own – not least the great King Alfred of Wessex.

Total War Saga games combine campaign strategy, battle tactics and many hours of gameplay. Thrones of Britannia takes you right back to the early days of Britain, with Vikings, warlords and other threats coming from all around, can you lead your army to victory? Total War Saga! Thrones of Britannia! will be launching in 2018 to keep with the news check out the Total War Saga website!

