Many of us have dreamed of the hi-tech world of Star Trek and it makes no difference which version you prefer either. The ability to travel to distant worlds and beam down to it, meeting new civilisations, and communicating using the famous Star Trek Communicator! Well, we cannot promise you a place on a starship, but we can tell you about the Star Trek Bluetooth Communicator that connects to your devices and allows you to communicate with other people in serious style!

This Original Series Bluetooth Communicator is not a toy: it is an advanced, Bluetooth wireless technology enabled communications device, designed to pair with a mobile phone and thus permit near instantaneous person-to-person communication at a considerable distance. When paired with a device capable of streaming music, the Communicator may also be used as a wireless music speaker.

This technology might seem to be from the 23rd century, but it is available right now from Amazon for just £120, it’s not cheap, but then again you wouldn’t expect technology that is a couple of hundred years before its time to be anything else. Beam me up!

