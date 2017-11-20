CarWink! Making The Roads A Friendlier Place!

Most drivers would have experienced some sort of road rage, some more than others and if you are alone it can be a scary time! So, anything that is going to make things better has to be good and CarWink might just be one of those tools that will enable drivers to communicate without resulting to rude hand signals and some, even more, ruder words. It uses the international sign language of emoji, so virtually everyone is going to understand and it is hands-free too, so no worries about getting into trouble with the police either.

Designed with both form and function in mind, CarWink sets out to break the boundary between vehicles by using simple and pure communication methods. Gone are the days of rude hand gestures, sailor mouths and reckless driving. With CarWink’s hands-free voice control, drivers can now use a wide variety of emojis to communicate with one another. Want to signal an accident ahead? CarWink. Want to give gratitude for a lane change? CarWink. Let CarWink help you reignite your purpose for the road!

They are hoping to get this on sale by the middle of 2018, but if you like the idea of the CarWink then you can put your order in early by checking out the CarWink page on Kickstarter, all you have to do is back the project to the tune of just $79 and one of the first devices off the production line will be yours. This is your chance to change the way people drive where you live, do you think that it is going to work?

