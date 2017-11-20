T-Bots! The Robot You Build And Program!

The idea of building a working programmable robot is no longer science fiction. These days you can buy a ready-made robot, or if you are more adventurous, you could design, build and program your own. The T-Bots from KLiK Robotics enables robot builders of all ages and skill levels to build a fully operational self-balancing robot. They are hoping to get the T-Bots on sale by the middle of next, but you can pre-order one on the T-Bots page on Kickstarter, prices start from £55, it’s not quite the rise of the machines, but everything has to start somewhere!

T-BOTS have been designed to inspire creativity. From designing your own T-BOT skins, inventing your own games, learning to program using the Arduino development platform or Scratch (S4A), understanding the physics of balance and dynamic stabilization, all the way up to advanced control theory. Or you can just assemble the robot, download the software and play! T-BOTS are an excellent example of a STEAM product that is genuinely fun!

