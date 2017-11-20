Ultraquest! The Journey Into Inner Space!

There are plenty of science fiction stories that take us to the stars, yet we live on a planet that is just as interesting and if you had the chance to venture inside the planet, it would be just as dangerous. Ultraquest will be a short sci-fi movie that follows a team of experts sent inside the planet to find a probe before it explodes and causes serious damage to the delicate balance that keeps our world together.

ULTRAQUEST is a short (30 minutes approx.) live action and visual effects film. It’s a science fiction adventure in the vein of the television shows made by Gerry Anderson (Thunderbirds, Space: 1999) and Irwin Allen (Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, The Time Tunnel), and films like Fantastic Voyage and Disney’s version of Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Like all those productions, ULTRAQUEST will provide action, excitement and fun, while aspiring to the highest production values. We can’t promise that the science will be credible, but we’ll make sure the rest of it is.

It is early days for this movie, the team behind it are expecting to have it ready by the middle of next year. You can help too, but checking out the Ultraquest page on Kickstarter where they are hoping to raise enough funds to see this story become a reality. You can pledge anything from £5 up to £500, if you have skills in costume, music or directing they are looking for volunteers, there is no pay, but it is all experience for people looking to get into the filmmaking business.

