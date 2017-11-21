Marketing Lessons We Can Learn From Apple!

If we could learn something from Apple, would it how to design cool stuff that everyone wants or how to create a marketplace for your products? It has to be the later, as this is the basis of any successful business, create a demand and supply it! Apple has created its own marketplace where it is able to offer new products knowing full well that most of them will be greeted with open arms and an open wallet! The graphic below from The Website Group shows ten marketing lessons that Apple have used in order to generate demand and sales.

Another popular strategy from Apple is their ability to create mystery around a product launch. Nobody likes a spoiler but everyone loves a surprise, so keep your goodies to yourself until the day comes to pull the rabbit out the hat. Just as Apple taught us. They leave you hanging until the very last minute so that when they finally unveil a product you can’t wait any longer to get your hands on it!

