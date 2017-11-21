Mix Master! The Robot Bartender!

Having a nice cocktail can be a brilliant experience and there are some great cocktail makers out there, but not everywhere! So, whatever your tipple with the Mix Master you can be assured that the cocktail you love is same no matter where you are! This is a great idea and the Mix Master might eventually be found at weddings and other events, there is also the possibility that it could become the basis of a nice little business, imagine owning a string of Mix Master cocktail makers fitted out with payment centre!

A tabletop automatic cocktail creator that produces tasty cocktails in seconds! Great for parties, conferences and weddings or just to have behind your bar to impress customers at any venue! If you have selected a coin acceptor then you can make money straight away. Credit mode is selected in app and you can set costs for different cocktails.

They are hoping to get the Mix Master on sale by the middle of next year, when prices will start from around £1,400, but if you check out the Mix Master page on Kickstarter you could get the Mix Master 4 with two pumps and four optics, along with the six ingredients needed to make your very own cocktails, and the price includes a tablet and the Mix Master app for just £1,259!

