The Worlds Largest Laser Light Show!

British laser specialist ER Productions has achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Laser Show with a spectacular display in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on 18th November. Over 12 tonnes of equipment valued at approximately £2.6 million – including 11km of cable – was used during the 30-minute showcase. During the crucial seven-minute, recording-breaking closing sequence, 314 individual laser fixtures producing an enormous 1,377 watts of laser power lit up the Nevada skyline. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre during Live Design International, a 100m x 15m termination wall was erected due to its proximity to the McCarran International Airport to ensure that no lasers affected aircraft using the popular airport.