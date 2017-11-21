If You Love Soldering! Get A Kit A Month!

Here is a great subscription deal if you are into electronics and soldering. They call it a Kit a Month, but it is much more than that! If you choose to subscribe you will be getting a kit with everything you need to create a cool little electronic device, you just have to provide the tools and the careful hands! The great thing about these kits is that you do not have to be an expert, but you develop some useful skills and have some fun at the same time.

The subscription is initially for three months, for the first month the kit contains a fun electronic organ based around the famous 555 timer chip. The second month is a choice between the Gertenlights for the Raspberry Pi, a simple audio amplifier or a trio of mini LED kits. For the third month, there is a kit to build a simple LED scanner.

Kit-A-Month soldering subscription with Raspberry Pi option. Love soldering? This three-month soldering subscription will keep you busy with new kits each month! When you love electronics and soldering, you simply can’t get enough kits to keep you busy! That’s why I’ve created this three-month subscription where UK backers will receive a small parcel containing a kit to solder each month for three months.

The subscription will be starting in January and it will cost around £14 for basic subscription pack, further options are available at different prices. For details on the deals and how to get your subscription started, check out the Kit-A-Month soldering subscription page on Kickstarter.

#KitAMonth #LED #SolderingKits #RaspberryPi #Circuits #Build #AudioAmplifier #LEDKits #LEDScanner #ElectronicOrgan #555TimerChip #Electronics