Spin To Charge The Zmart Zoom!

Nobody ever wants to see the low battery alert on their smartphone, especially if you are nowhere near home or a power source. Yet, there is a simple and cool way to ensure that you have some back power available with the Zmart Zoom fidget spinner power bank. You simply spin to charge up the battery pack and once fully charged it can offer a small but useful boost to your smartphone’s battery.

The First Fidget Spinner – power bank is finally here, introduced by Zmart Zoom and soon to be in your hands. Charge it by spinning or by USB adaptor in 30 minutes and take it everywhere you go. It is compatible with most phones and offers one emergency charge depending on the phone; it can be 10-15%. Compatible phones include but are not limited to the following: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, Alcatel, LG and many more…

Zmart Zoom is looking to get this charging device onto the market by the end of next year, which might seem to be a long way off, but they are raising funds on Kickstarter and that means you can get your hands on a perk by backing the project. If you like the idea of Zmart Zoom fidget spinner charger, pledge £100 and one of the first ones off the production line.

