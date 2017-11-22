DC’s Crossover Crisis on Earth-X!

The next challenge for our heroes and legends will be the DCTV Crisis on Earth-X Crossover featuring, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and of course the DC’s Legends.

DC’s greatest heroes unite in the 2-night crossover event, Crisis on Earth-X, starting next Monday at 8/7c on The CW. The epic DCTV “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event begins Monday November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow and concludes November 28th in The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Subscribe for more DCTV trailers!

#DC #Comics #DCComics #CrisisonEarthX #Crossover #TheFlash #Arrow #Supergirl #DCsLegends #TimeTravel #Dimensions #AlternativeHistory #Comics #Heroes