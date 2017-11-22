Marvel Strike Force Game Teaser Trailer!

Posted on by David Allen

Marvel Strike Force is coming next year! Pre-Register for it now at MarvelStrikeForce.com and get a FREE 3-Star Daredevil and other cool content, how cool is that?

In MARVEL Strike Force, get ready for battle alongside allies and arch- rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game on your mobile device. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it! Lead the charge by assembling your ultimate squad, including Spider-Man, Venom, Captain America and Iron Man to fight an all-new enemy threat in strategic combat. It’s time to fight! Gather your squad and prepare to the battle for Earth!

