The 12th Search! A Stranger Things Fan Film!

Being a fan of Stranger Things and living on the edge of the famous Rendlesham forest means that The 12th Search is very interesting to us. Having walked around the area several times it is easy to think that more has gone on there than the authorities let on to. This film by VFX Productions gives the UFO Incident that occurred in the Rendlesham forest close to the USAF Airbase in 1980 a different perspective.

In 1984 the upside down is spreading to military research centre’s across the pond. The town folk of Rendlesham, England are conducting their 12th search in the forest for one of many recent disappearances. Unfortunately on this night one of the searchers discovers what is taking these victims.

