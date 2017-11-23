Crisis on Earth-X! Weapon Extended Trailer!

“We conceived this year’s crossover to be evocative of the annual Justice League/Justice Society crossovers we grew up with and looked forward to as kids,” said Executive Producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg. “Phil was the perfect choice to bring the comic book cover iteration of this idea to life. You can count on one hand the number of artists who could compellingly represent so many characters in a single image. Phil is one of them. And his design invokes the cover of JUSTICE LEAGUE #207, which was the 20th Annual JLA/JSA crossover. Our ten-year-old selves are in heaven.”