Take A Drone Flight Over The Apple Park!

Posted on by David Allen

Get an inside look via drone, at Apple Park as the finishing touches are put on Apple’s jaw dropping headquarters. Filmed with a Phantom 3 Pro!

Welcome to Apple in California. Steps away from Apple Park is a special space we’ve created just for visitors. An architectural extension of our private campus, the Apple Park Visitor Center offers guests a place to learn, explore, shop, and more.

#Apple #ApplePark #AppleStore #AppleCampus #Drone #DroneFlight #AppleParkVisitorCentre #AppleDesign #AppleHQ #AppleHeadOffice #AppleDesignCentre

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.