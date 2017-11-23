Luminoodle Task Ultra Thin Bendable Lighting!

Without light doing some jobs can be quite different, but even with light sometimes it just cannot illuminate the right spot, which is why this bendy and portable Luminoodle could be so useful. This design allows the user to light up even the most difficult of places with ease, simply bend it around corners or over obstacles to put a bit a light on the subject.

Electric light is arguably the most important innovation in our history. It shaped the way we live and work. With the Luminoodle Task, we can finally shape light to fit our needs. We designed the Luminoodle Task to bend to your will, tack on to any metal surface, pack up small and easy, and fill any room with natural-looking, feel-good light.

They are hoping to get the Luminoodle Task on sale by the middle of next year, but they are taking pre-orders on their crowdfunding page. Just on over to the Luminoodle Task page on Kickstarter where you can get a two foot long flexible light from around £33, if you want to go large, the five foot version will set you back around £82.

