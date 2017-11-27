The Mountain From GoT Recommends Fynoti!

Check out this cool and cheap solution to your personal and home security worries, it’s called Fynoti and you do not have to take our word for it, if you have a problem with the device take it up with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, you know him as The Mountain from Game of Thrones! Anyway the Fynoti is a useful device that is basically a motion detector, so when you are out this simple device will do nothing until it detects motion, then it will activate its siren and alert your smartphone too! This is a brilliant little device that can protect you and your belongings, its the next best thing to having The Mountain babysitting your home for you!

What is Fynoti: It is the most cost-effective home, personal and neighborhood security solution on the market. The device itself is is a so called IoT device (Internet-of-Things) which connects with your wifi and is controlled via free mobile application. How does it work: If the device is turned on and detects a movement in your home it will blast the siren and send a notification to the owner on his smartphone. The owner can easily connect his neighbors, friends and family to his device so they will also be notified if the alarm goes on.

They are hoping to get this device on sale by the middle of next of year, when it will be priced at around $19, but get involved with this project on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo and you could get your hands on one for just $9, that is a massive saving and at that price protecting your home and valuables has never bee so cheap and easy! So what are you waiting for, The Mountain may not be able to help you but the Fynoti can!

