OrCam Technologies has been demonstrating its latest development in the field of artificial vision technology. Basically, the technology is based around a miniature smart camera that easily fits onto the users own eyeglasses. The clever thing is that the system is able to convert visual information into speech, allowing the wearer to know what is written on menus, letters, signs and so on. This is a major step forward for those who are finding it hard to read or see clearly. The OrCam MyEye Artificial Vision Technology has recently been demonstrated at the TechShare Pro event, which is managed by AbilityNet and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Breakthrough artificial vision technology – built into a miniature smart camera which sits on the wearer’s eyeglasses frame – converts visual information into the spoken word. OrCam reads any printed text, on any surface, including newspapers, books, computer screens, restaurant menus, labels on supermarket products, and street signs, instantly relaying it to the user through a built-in mini speaker. OrCam MyEye also recognizes stored faces of individuals and identifies consumer products. OrCam MyReader focuses on the revolutionary text-to-speech functionality, activated by simply pointing your finger or pressing a button.

#OrCam #MyEye #OrCamMyEye #Artificial #Vision #Technology #ArtificialVision #Glasses #EyeGlasses #SmartCamera #Text #Speaker #TechSharePro #RNIB #ComputerVision #MachineLearning #Sight