Pip! Raspberry Pi Powered Gaming Machine!

It is never too early to get involved in creative technology, in fact, the earlier kids get involved in how computers work the better it is and the more chance of them going on to work in the sector. The great thing about today is access to equipment, in my day new technology was expensive and to be honest it was hard work programming a Sinclair ZX and the BBC Micro. So, it is great to see the Pip, a machine powered by the cool Raspberry Pi, it can offer the user all sorts of cool programming and gaming options.

Playing games on Pip is fun, but Pip gives you the ability to change them and make them your own. From making LEDs flash and adding your own photos to games, to even turning a banana into a fire button! It’s easy with Pip’s simple Curiosity programming environment. Access lots of fun tutorials and projects with interactive step-by-step instructions so you can learn at your own pace.

They are hoping to get the Pip on sale by the summer of next year where the basic model will set you back around £199. The good news is that while it might seem a while off, the project is currently on Kickstarter so that means the chance to choose a great deal. The basic model will set you back around £150 if you are quick, with other deals available according to how much you wish to back the project by.

