Time Travel! As Seen In The Movies!

If we could choose something that is found in science fiction to become a reality, it would have to be either the ability to travel to distant planets instantaneously or time travel! It would seem that the most practical will be time travel, and so this ability is the subject of this brilliant graphic. It seems that the people who have the ability to travel in time, hardly ever make good use of it. The only person we can think of who has profited from time travel is Biff Tannen in Back to the Future II.

Here is a fun infographic that we have created that takes a look at some of the best movies to do with time travel. For each film in the piece you can check out the UK release date, the mode of time travel and our take on whether there is a paradox.

