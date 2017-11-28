The Addams Family! Were Born This Way!

Posted on by David Allen

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences? Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship

#TheAddamsFamily #Addams #TheAddamsFamilyMusical #UncleFester #Lurch #Pugsley #Wednesday #Gomez #Morticia #Family #CarrieHopeFletcher #Musical #AddamsFamily #Darkness #AddamsFamilyOnTour

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.