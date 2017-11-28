Have Aliens Visited Your Location?

Most of us have seen something strange in the sky, but most of the time it can be explained as being an aircraft, satellite, planet or star! However, there are always those sightings that have no logical explanation and it is here when our imagination can take over. The good news is that we are not the only ones who think like this and the even better news is that thanks to MUFON they have created an interactive map called UFO Stalker showing the location of sightings and encounters. Simply select the part of the world that you would like to research and zoom in! You never know you might that there have been some visitors near you!

For those who study unidentified sightings or just have an interest in separating science fact from science fiction, MUFON’s reference databases will enable you to catch up with the latest developments regarding a case you may have read about or even seen on a cable TV program. One exciting feature is our database that allows you to track UFOs across the globe in real time. ?View our ?Live UFO Map to see where current and pending cases have been reported. You might be surprised to learn that there is a sighting in or around your home town!??

