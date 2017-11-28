Christmas Is Coming! GoT Themed Cards!

The festive season is almost upon us and what better way to wish your friends seasons greetings than with a Game of Thrones cards. The cover has all of the key people and inside there is even a message from the Night King himself! Christmas Is Coming and will it be peace to all men or will the Night King recruit you to the ranks of his ever-growing army? The card will cost you just under £4 from CastleMcQuade on Etsy!

NEW Game of Thrones card for the 2016 Holiday season. Christmas is Coming!! Features Tormund, Arya, Bronn, Jorah Mormont, Cersi and Oberyn. Inside reads “Christmas is Coming” Night’s King on the left. Folded (Vertical 4 1/4″ x 5 1/2″). Clay coated 12 pt. premium card stock. White envelope.

#GameOfThrones #GoT #ChristmasIsComing #Tormund #Arya #Bronn #JorahMormont #Cersi #Oberyn #NightKing #NightWalker #IronThrone #ChristmasCards #CastleMcQuade #Etsy #Cards #FestiveSeason