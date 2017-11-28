What Would Your Last Words Be?

Death is not the best thing to talk about, but that is only because it is a sad time for those left behind. However, for those who have had the foresight to plan for when they move on they can leave behind a lasting memory to prove that they died as they lived, having a laugh! Here we are looking at some headstones, it is easy to think that they are fake or not really celebrating the life of someone, we would like to think that these are the last words of these people and that they will be remembered not only by their families but by anyone who happens to come across this headstone in the future.

#Death #Cemetary #Headstone #Tombstone #LastWords #Memory #TheLastWord #Family #Remembered #Died #Memorial #Celebrate #CleverLastWords