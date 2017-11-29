Biopunk! A Glimpse Of London In 2054!

It is all too easy for us to worry about new technology and scientific breakthroughs these days, but are our worries justified or not. This is Biopunk, a story that looks at a futuristic London following the loss of billions of lives through gene hacking. This is a dangerous time when you need all the friends that you can get. In this case, it is Kristian Nairn, who you might know as Hodor from Game Of Thrones who is the good samaritan!

Biopunk is a proof of concept for a feature film. Set in a dystopian London in 2054, corporate gene hacking has gone terribly wrong and killed billions of people while mutating others into something other than human.

Biopunk stars Katie Sheridan, Charlie Jones, Benjamin Tuttlebee, Robert Nairne and Kristian Nairn. It is directed by Liam Garvo, the screenplay is by Andrew Harmer and it is produced by James Heath.

