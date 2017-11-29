Heroes Vanity Fair Photo Shoot!

Normally the front cover of the prestigious magazine Vanity Fair is reserved for celebrities and other VIP’s, but in the Marvel Universe, it is the superheroes from Infinity Wars who are on the front page! They are all there, along with a few headlines that might make you smile a little too! Of course, the front page of Vanity Fair is a place for heroes, after all, they have saved us all from disaster, slavery and total wipeout!

After a decade of unprecedented success, Marvel Studios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes and the rise of a new generation. Kevin Feige, the creative force behind the $13 billion franchise and a slew of Marvel stars, discusses its precarious beginnings, stumbles, and ever-expanding empire.

