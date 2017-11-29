Smart Gadgets that Will Surprise You

Smart gadgets have become big recently, and it looks like there’s something to make your life easier in just about every way. But some of these gadgets have gone from the sublime to the ridiculous and there really are some weird and wacky inventions on the market. Forget WeMo, Roombas and smart lights, brace yourself for the following…

Mind Your Eggs

If you’ve always wanted to connect your egg trays to the Internet, now is your chance. The Quirky Egg Minder syncs with your smartphone and tells you when eggs are nearing their expiry date, or when you are running low. At only $13 it’s a snip.

Stay Hydrated

Staying well hydrated is important, and the Hidrate Spark will ensure you are always well watered. This reusable water bottle works in conjunction with Bluetooth and it glows when you hit your target, but for $55 being reminded to drink water is a little on the steep side.

Staying Fresh

Also on the smart water scene is the Brita infinity Wi-Fi connected pitcher. It tells you when the current purification filter is no longer working and needs to be replaced. It can also alert you to when water levels are low and, at only $6 some may call it the new office essential.

Smart Baby

It’s not just smart home devices that are making waves; there is smart baby stuff available too now. The Hatch Baby Smart Changing Pad keeps tabs of little ones weight, diaper changes, food intake and other stats that can then be shared with a paediatrician if needs be. At $250 this app is not exactly cheap, but weighing nappies is not something anyone wants to do!

Smart Teeth

The Onvi Prophix isn’t the only smart toothbrush on the market, but it is probably the weirdest. It connects to your phone and takes live video footage of inside your mouth using a 10-mega pixel camera. You can then see that you are brushing correctly, determine if there are any problem areas and ensure that your oral health is at its optimum. For $400 it better work, as dentists may be cheaper!

Flossing Fun

Forget wearables, the Flosstime is another smart gadget that will brighten your smile. A smart floss dispenser that can be mounted to the mirror, Flosstime churns out 18 inches of floss at a time, ensuring you floss regularly and build healthy habits. If you are floss-conscious spend the $30 and make sure you don’t ignore this crucial step in oral healthcare.

Juice Time

The Juicero won’t make juice if your Wi-Fi is off, but when it’s on it’s a formidable machine that makes making a healthy drink simple. For $700 this better be the case, as you may well need to win big playing the pokies New Zealand has to offer before you buy one of these gadgets.

An Umbrella with Oomph

The Oombrella is an umbrella with attitude. This smart gadget sends weather alerts to your phone based on your location, and for $80 you not only get the cool looking umbrella, you can also track your stats and see often you have been caught in the rain!

