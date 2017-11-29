Strange Things About Stranger Things

Stranger Things was strange enough on its own, but it turns out that during filming there were plenty of incidents that were just as weird, whacky and wonderful as the series itself was.

The Isolation Tank Scenes Were Pretty Real

When Eleven was in the isolation tank it turns out that she was actually wearing a 70 pound vintage diving helmet in a pool. The scenes were deigned to be as close to reality as possible, and when the kids recreated the tank in the gym in a paddling pool they actually used enough salt to ensure that Eleven floated.

Snowy Ice

The snow scenes were filmed using 20 tons of ice- in Georgia- a town that doesn’t get snow. The ice for the snow was shipped in from Florida, which is on the opposite side of the country, and created such realistic snow scenes that no one was any the wiser.

Not Getting Nancy

Charlie Heaton just couldn’t get his tongue around the name Nancy. He really struggled with saying her name with an American accent, and given the fact that he had to scream it out about 50 times during the season, there were an awful lot of re-takes. Film reviewers with eagle eyes may still notice the twang, but he ended up doing a pretty convincing job.

Eleven Not a Fan of the Food

Eleven's love of Eggo waffles became almost legendary, but it turns out that Millie Bobby Brown really isn't that much of a fan. She also wasn't a fan of the cold, greasy chips she had to stuff in her mouth, or was she keen on the strawberry ice cream she gorged herself on in the diner. She said she wished Elven had found some ham or chilli con carne instead!

Dead Girl Will

The fact that Will turns up dead was shocking enough, but what’s even more shocking is that during filming, his dead body was played by a 30 year old woman. The original plan was to use a foam replica, but it didn’t look realistic enough, so an extra in a wig got roped in and had to spend some time lying in ice cold water at 3AM.

A Close Shave

Millie Bobby Brown (and her parents) were not that keen on her shaving her head for the role, but after seeing that Charlize Theron had done so for her role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Brown was happy to get a buzzcut. She even filmed the event, and posted the video online accompanied by a soundtrack of the Beyonce song “Pretty Hurts”.

E.T Inspiration

Eleven was meant to be weird, and in the first series she has minimal dialogue. To counteract this she needed to have very strong body language, so producers asked to emulate E.T in order to act and seem alien. It clearly worked, as Eleven really does have an otherworldly quality.

Stop the Bus

The abandoned bus scene was halted, as one of the cast members wouldn’t stop farting. All the cast and crew were pretty tired and cold, and in the end the scene was postponed to the next day, after everyone was given a talking to about not farting around.

