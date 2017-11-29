Technology is a funny thing. It can be used in a great way, or it can be an absolute disaster, and sometimes the gadgets and gizmos that hit the market flop for the strangest reasons. These terrible tech flops were a little unexpected, but they simply missed the mark and ended up being consigned to the scrap heap.

Even Google Messes Up

Many people think Google can do no wrong, but Google Wave is proof that not every product is a success. Launched in 2009, Wave was supposed to be a next-gen messaging service that was part IM, part Twitter, part e-mail. Sounds a bit feature filled? Users thought so too, and its abundance of features was its downfall and it was waved goodbye just over a year after its launch.

iTunes Ping

Looks like Apple is also not immune to terrible tech flops and their iTunes Ping is being held us as evidence. Ping went live in 2010 and it was supposed to be a social network that was centred on your taste in music. Sounds good right? Nope. It lacked ways for people to find their friends, and it didn’t have a web-based portal. Plus it was hard to navigate around and just generally didn’t seem to make much sense.

Nintendo Gameboy DSi XL

Nintendo is a big name in the gaming industry, but even it has had its fair share of flops. The Nintendo Gameboy DSi XL was launched in 2009 but it offered absolutely nothing to set it part from the original version. It was also bulky, and with no incentive for users to upgrade to it, it simply fell by the wayside. In theory, the idea was to provide a more portable gaming environment, in practice, the Wii was the better option if users were looking for an alternative to the original Gameboy.

Microsoft Windows Vista

Launched in 2007 amidst much fanfare, Windows Vista promised so much. But it delivered so little. It was slow, it was buggy and it blew Microsoft’s previously high software standards out the water. It was, in a nutshell, a disaster and the fact that it didn’t run properly on several different machines made it even worse. It was like getting a no deposit casino bonus Canada has to offer, and then finding out it doesn’t work on the games you love. Only worse. As it didn’t work at all in some cases, and there was no way to even access a computer game if it was running.

Sony NW-HD1 Audio Player

2004 was a bad year for Sony as the critics panned their much-hyped audio player. Not only was it expensive, it had no MP3, no WMA or WAV support, rendering it useless in multiple cases. It may have looked good, but the added fact that all MP3’s had to be converted to Sony’s own SonicStage Jukebox format before you could listen to them was an epic fail. The device was simply too little for too much and was too complicated to boot. Plus, the iPod was offering the same service; only it was so much more versatile.

#Apple #Ping #Nintendo #Game #Gaming #Online #Sony #Windows #Computers #Gadgets