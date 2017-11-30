The £150 Hawk Smartphone From EE!

If you are not into paying hundreds of pounds for a new smartphone but still want some cool features you may think that your choices are going to be very limited. But before you sign on the dotted line of a 24-month contract costing you over £50 per month, you might want to take a look at the Hawk smartphone available from EE.

This device offers a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 HD resolution, powered by the 7.1 Nougat Android operating system, 13 MP rear facing and 8 MP front-facing camera, 1.5 GHz Mediatek 6750 64-Bit Octacore processor and 2 GB of RAM. It also comes with a Gorilla Glass screen, fingerprint scanner and NFC functionality that will enable the user to make mobile payments quickly and securely through Android Pay.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices from EE said:

We’ve built the most advanced mobile network in the UK and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits. The Hawk gives customers superfast 4G+ speeds, 4G Calling and WiFi Calling, plus a range of features typically associated with flagship smartphones – all at a fraction of the price. We believe this latest addition to our EE-branded range offers one of the best value smartphone experiences available today – reinforcing our position as the number one for the latest handsets.

So, what is the damage? Well as we put in the title you can buy the Hawk from the 1st December for just £149.99 on EE pay as go and it comes with a £10 top up to get you started. Alternatively, if you prefer to monthly, then there is no upfront cost and payments start from £14.99 for two years, do the maths and find our what deal suits you!

