The New Snapchat In 60 Seconds!

If you have been slightly annoyed at the postings by businesses taking over your Snapchat fun, then you are in luck as the new Snapchat app will separate your friends from the publishers. This will mean that your view will be split, on the left, you will see content from your friends, while on the right content from publishers will appear. This will allow you to see what you want, when you want, instead of having to trawl through adverts, press releases and even fake news.

Until now, social media has always mixed photos and videos from your friends with content from publishers and creators. While blurring the lines between professional content creators and your friends have been an interesting Internet experiment, it has also produced some strange side-effects (like fake news) and made us feel like we have to perform for our friends rather than just express ourselves.

