President Obama Offers To Release Alien Files!

Sometimes support for good causes has to be rewarded and what better way to reward supporters of the fight against AIDS than getting the former US President Barack Obama to make a speech and possibly offer a little incentive too. At first, he offers the pilots seat on Air Force One, which is cool but is not for everyone, then he offers to share the files on aliens, jackpot!

President Barack Obama sent a special message for our RED show. He talks about the fight against AIDS and the great progress that has been made towards getting rid of the disease once and for all.

Of course, this was all done in humour for a very serious cause. It seems like while the US has lost a great President, the world has gained a great human being, with a sense of humour! Maybe we could all learn from this.

