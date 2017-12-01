This Is Google Play’s Best Apps Of 2017!

Our ‘Best of 2017’ Selections Are Here. Presenting Google Play’s Best of 2017. These are the apps and games that let us explore other worlds and experience ours anew. The books and music that transported us. The movies and TV series that had us transfixed. We’re thrilled to share them with you.

Best App – The app that blew us away this year — cleverly conceived, beautifully designed, and wonderfully useful.

Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help Socratic captivated us with its best-in-class artificial intelligence: ask a question, and it’ll curate the info you need — like step-by step maths solutions — to answer it. We can’t wait to see our App of the Year get even smarter!

2017’s most downloaded new release!

FaceApp – Transform your face using Artificial Intelligence in just one tap!

Mercari – Mercari is the UK’s brand new mobile-friendly marketplace app!

Selfie Camera – Selfie Camera is a specially designed Beauty Camera & Editor for Selfies with live filters and stickers!

5 Gold Rings UK – The 5 Gold Rings App is the official way to play along with the huge new ITV show!

Don’t Ask Me Ask Britain – This is your chance to take part in the show and tell us what you think about the topical issues of the week!

Best for Kids

Pinkfong Shapes & Colors – Little ones will learn about shapes, colours, sizes, and patterns through this veritable carnival of games and activities!

Sago Mini Town – Unstructured play at its best: there are no wrong moves to make in this imagination-inspiring town-builder!

123 Numbers – Count & Tracing Fun sound effects, celebratory confetti, and a friendly lion are all key to counting and number-tracing with this cheerful app!

Space for Kids: Star Walk 2 Astronomy Game – Budding astronomers can learn about planets, constellations, and more by visiting an observatory and cinema, or launching into space!

Miffy’s World – Explore the world of Miffy, the rabbit protagonist of a classic picture book and television series!

Best Hidden Gem

Socratic – Take a PHOTO of your homework question or math equation and get explanations, videos, and step-by-step help INSTANTLY!

Gyroscope (unreleased) – The ultimate tracker for your body and mind. Get easily shareable daily, weekly, and monthly visual summaries of your exercise, sleep, and more!

Libby, by OverDrive – The joys of the library (free reading and endless possibilities!) meet the convenience of the digital age in Libby. Borrow media from your local library!

Mercari – Buy, Sell New & Used. This diverse marketplace for new and used goods landed in the UK this year. While the great bargains draw us in!

Notin – Notes for the minimalist: They live only in your notifications, and disappear with a swipe!

Most Innovative

Be My Eyes – helping the blind see. Giving and getting help from strangers is easier than you’d think. Lend your eyes to a blind person through a simple video call!

Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3 – Cutting, joining, and converting audio and video files on mobile has never been easier. This super approachable, technically precise app lets you split and change the speed of files!

Google Earth – Explore the world through the redesigned Google Earth. Travel virtually with immersive 3D imagery and “Voyager”, map-based stories on local culture, history, and more from partners like NASA and BBC Earth!

Pinterest – Find inspiration everywhere — including your surroundings. With the launch of “Lens”, Pinterest’s camera search tool, you can now research, organise, and share ideas and objects spotted offline!

Snapchat – Snapchat continues to put an exciting spin on the world around us with new augmented reality features — from “Sky Filters” and animated 3D Bitmojis to digital art installations!

Best Daily Helper

Simple Habit Meditation – Start a daily meditation practice with guided sessions that take your current circumstances into account. On the train with 10 minutes to spare? No problem!

SideChef: Step-by-step cooking – Beautifully photographed recipes, impressive meal planning, and informative ingredient highlights support SideChef’s best-in-class instructions. Navigate steps by voice command with a hands-free cooking mode!

Notebook Take Notes, Sync – This visually compelling note-taker makes checking off to-dos a pleasure. Create audio, image, text, sketch, or checklist notes — then pinch them into stacks, which you can arrange in customisable notebooks!

Step Counter Pedometer Free & Calorie Counter – Chip Saving, made easy.With this simple pedometer, it’s a breeze (not a battery-killer) to make exercise a daily habit. The app uses your phone’s sensor to count your steps, and tracks calories burned, distance walked, and more — GPS-free.

Best Social

Litsy – A vibrant community of book lovers provides reading-list inspiration and lit-centric conversation by sharing “reading moments” — book-related photos, quotes, blurbs, and reviews!

Tandem: Find Language Exchange Partners Worldwide – Connect with native speakers of other languages around the world and find a partner in learning. You can hone your skills through text and audio conversation with other students, or even invest in a video chat tutor!

Strava Running and Cycling GPS – Tap into an active community of athletes as you track and analyse your runs and rides. Get digital inspiration — posting, comparing, and cheering on achievements — and even join clubs to work out with others (in person!)!

Kudos – A safe and positive social space for tweens that’s carefully moderated, ad-free, and keeps parents in the loop. Kids can join interest-based streams, share and comment on pictures, and give each other kudos!

Slack – The chat and collaboration app that’s taken offices by storm continues to streamline business. You can now use Slack for cross-company communications — a huge time-saver for distributed teams!

Most Entertaining

PicsArt Animator: Gif & Video – Animation for everyone: create cartoon videos, GIFs from doodle-adorned photos, and even emojify yourself. Keep it simple, or explore advanced features like multi-layering and voiceovers!

Anchor Podcast & Radio – A platform for new voices — including yours. Easily broadcast your own show, and get your audio fix with bite-size news roundups, user-created podcasts, and interactive radio shows!

Hooked Chat Stories – It’s easy to get addicted to tapping on Hooked, whose engrossingly voyeuristic chat stories — each tap reveals a text — are the quintessential millennial page-turner!

Adobe Photoshop Sketch – The latest addition to Adobe’s mobile suite offers a seamless experience for pro and novice illustrators alike: helpful onboarding, customisable tools, and integration with the Behance community and Creative Cloud!

Simply Piano by JoyTunes – This digital piano teacher turns learning into a game. Learn to read sheet music and get instant feedback as you play your piano or keyboard, progressing at your own pace!

#Apps #GooglePlay #Google #GoogleBestApps #GooglePlayPopularApps #Downloads #Smartphone #SocialMedia #BuyApps #DownloadApps #DownloadedApps