Oats Studios! ADAM Post Apocalyptic World!

What are you willing to do, to be saved? Oats Studios presents a new chapter of ADAM and a new tribe of human survivors in this post-apocalyptic world. Created entirely in real time using Unity, check out Episode 3.

Oats Studios is a new experimental filmmaking “lab”. The Studio is an independent incubator of ideas with the capacity to handle all aspects of production from start to end. Oats Studios works in an open source format with the audience by allowing the fans to interact with the filmmakers and the studio directly, and allowing the fans access to the actual film’s assets to then merge with their own creativity.