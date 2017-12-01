Oats Studios! LIMA Secret Soldier!

Trailer for a longer format Oats Studios short exploring the ideas of multinational corporations, secret government programs and failed scientific experiments.

Oats Studios is a new experimental filmmaking “lab”. The Studio is an independent incubator of ideas with the capacity to handle all aspects of production from start to end. Oats Studios works in an open source format with the audience by allowing the fans to interact with the filmmakers and the studio directly, and allowing the fans access to the actual film’s assets to then merge with their own creativity.