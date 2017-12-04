Beware of Dogs! Black Mirror! Metalhead!

Posted on by David Allen

The 5th episode of Black Mirror season four will be called Metalhead, the entire episode is in black and white and it will be starring; Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, and Clint Dyer.

Co-creator Annabel Jones said; “This film is in black and white which is a new thing for Black Mirror but it feels the creative decision was earned by the world we’re portraying.”

