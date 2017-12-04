Many of us use a watch for the time, sometimes you have a smartwatch that connects to your smartphone, but generally, it is for time and for showing off! However, the Sun Compass Chronometer watch by Nowak Design is different because it comes with a built-in sun compass. Simply line the compass to the sun and you will know exactly in which direction you are travelling, something that can come in very handy. More than this, the watch looks great in steel or black finish with a Swiss movement provided by Ronda!

Here are the most important facts for all watch enthusiasts:

Swiss made movement from Ronda

20 ATM (waterproof up to 200m/660ft)

Screwed crown and screwed case back

Two watch models: 316L stainless steel polished and 316L stainless steel DLC-coated (black) watch case and strap

Sapphire crystal

Swiss Super-LumiNova luminous pigments for the dial and hands

The Sun Compass Chronometer will be launching in the middle of next year with a retail price of around €850, but if you head on over to the Sun Compass Chronometer page on Kickstarter not only will you be able to find more details you can reserve one of the early models from just €425. You do not need a compass to tell you that is a great bargain on the horizon!

