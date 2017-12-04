Brush Your Teeth In 3 Seconds With Unico!

Let’s face it, we all have to brush our teeth regularly and yet it seems like the whole procedure takes forever. Well at least a few minutes every day depending on how many times you brush, yet according to Unico it does not have to be that way at all, for they have come up with a smart brush that will not only revolutionise the way that you brush your teeth, it can be done in just three seconds! How cool is that?

Thanks to its design, Unico is able to clean all the exposed tooth surfaces at the same time, the result is that your mouth will be perfectly clean in just 1.87 seconds! We brought the total time up to 3 seconds just to give you an even more effective cleansing and to give you the time to at least quickly do your hair or spray on some perfume while you are using it.

They are hoping to get this smart toothbrush on sale early next year, you can reserve one of the early models off the production line by backing the project with just £87, this will entitle you to Unico Basic Kit, this includes the power unit, mouth unit, UV docking station and the toothpaste bottle. For more details on the Unico Smartbrush and how to order one early, check out the Unico page on Kickstarter.

